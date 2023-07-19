One person injured in shooting on Illges Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Illges Road in Columbus.

The scene is active near the Food Mart on Illges Road.

Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, one person was shot. Officials are unclear of the severity of the shooting at this time.

