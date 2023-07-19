Business Break
One person injured in shooting on Illges Road in Columbus

Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus
Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Illges Road in Columbus.

The scene is active near the Food Mart on Illges Road.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, one person was shot. Officials are unclear of the severity of the shooting at this time.

Stay with News Leader as we have crews on the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

