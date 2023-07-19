Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Safe Kids Columbus set to host Bike Rodeo events

Mini Bike Rodeo flyer
Mini Bike Rodeo flyer(Source: Safe Kids Columbus)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is hosting two bike rodeo events where children and their parents will learn bicycle safety, the importance of wearing a helmet, and what it means to prevent a traumatic head injury.

The event is slated for Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road.

Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the event for inspection and end the event with fun riding through the rodeo bicycle course. All participants age 14 and under will receive a free bicycle helmet while supplies and sizes last. There will also be a chance to win free accessories like reflectors, lights, bells, water bottles, and more.

The final event will be for Boys and Girls Club summer camp participants at the east Columbus location.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Generic police lights
Police presence on Wynnton Road in Columbus
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
James Brown: Reckless Driving
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Mike Hostilo Law Firm bookbag drive flyer
Mike Hostilo Law Firm set to host 5th annual bookbag drive
Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee
Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday