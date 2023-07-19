Safe Kids Columbus set to host Bike Rodeo events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is hosting two bike rodeo events where children and their parents will learn bicycle safety, the importance of wearing a helmet, and what it means to prevent a traumatic head injury.

The event is slated for Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road.

Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the event for inspection and end the event with fun riding through the rodeo bicycle course. All participants age 14 and under will receive a free bicycle helmet while supplies and sizes last. There will also be a chance to win free accessories like reflectors, lights, bells, water bottles, and more.

The final event will be for Boys and Girls Club summer camp participants at the east Columbus location.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.