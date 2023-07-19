Business Break
TSYS volunteers partner with House of Heroes to honor widow of veteran

House of Heroes
House of Heroes(Source: House of Heroes)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday July 21, volunteers from TSYS, led by Carrie Jackson, will honor the service of fallen hero SSG Elfigo Bordeau and his widow, Gertraude. 

Volunteers will be repairing siding, pressure washing, and painting the exterior of their home located at 15 Wickham Dr. in Columbus.

SSG Elfigo Bordeau was born on July 6, 1927.  He joined the US Army in 1948 and served over 24 years. During his time serving our country, Elfigo received the following award and recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device and other awards.

Twenty-three years ago, Wayne Anthony developed and launched House of Heroes to honor elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses by providing repairs and improvements to their homes, at no cost to the veteran. To date, House of Heroes-CVC has honored more than 1,400 veterans and/or their spouses with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.

