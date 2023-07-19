Very hot and muggy; Not much rain yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the hottest weather so far this year is making its presence known through the workweek. While a few storms are possible here and there, the better rain chances don’t move in until the weekend.

Beat the heat, stay safe and know what to look out for in heat-related illnesses. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Very hot and muggy through Friday especially. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Morning clouds and sprinkles on this Wednesday will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by midday. Hot and muggier with a bit of a breeze. A few isolated showers and storms are possible between 3 and 9 PM ET, but the most organized storms are expected to stay to our northeast. Highs between 93 and 97 degrees with feels like temperatures rising reaching at least 100 or 102 degrees in most spots.

Storms Wednesday may pop up in a few spots between 3 and 9 PM ET, but they are more likely to northeast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s early Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds during the day Thursday and little to no rain will allow those temperatures to climb into the mid and upper 90s. It will feel like close to 105 degrees during the peak heating of the afternoon.

We’ll likely have one more very hot day Friday before perhaps a little better chance of some spotty afternoon and evening storms works into the region. This is a preview of more noteworthy rain chances for the weekend, which at this point coverage is pegged at 40-50%. This will bring our highs down closer to 90 degrees but it will still be extremely muggy.

A little more unsettled over the weekend at times with a better chance of scattered showers and storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Heading into next week, only isolated storms are in the forecast through the first half of the week thanks to hot but slightly drier air.

More typical summer heat and humidity by the weekend and early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

