WTVM Editorial 07/14/23: Courage Under Fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff’s deputies never know what they will encounter on any given day.

Last week, when Troup County Deputy Carrla Querry arrived at a two-car crash scene, she saw one vehicle on fire and occupants trapped inside. She and some good Samaritans had just seconds to take action.

You can see Deputy Querry rush to rescue two people trapped in the burning car…a fire that quickly grew out of control. She realized she had just seconds to get the couple out of the inferno. The car doors wouldn’t open, so she smashed the windows to drag them to safety.

She later told News Leader 9 she didn’t have time to be scared…she knew she had to act, and she was grateful to the good Samaritans who jumped into action alongside her.

Deputy Querry said, “It makes you know that there is good in our community.”

And Querry also credits God with giving her the strength to make sure the fire did not claim any victims.

At one point, Querry told the female passenger she had to get out of the burning car, and the passenger told her, “I can’t”. Deputy Querry calmly told the woman, “Yes, you can” and that determination saved two lives.

Deputy Querry is being called a hero, but she has praise for everyone else, saying, “That strengthens me as an officer to know I can count on my fellow man…they don’t have to wear a uniform.”

News Leader 9 salutes Troup County Deputy Carrla Querry and all the brave, good citizens who rushed toward the car fire together, at great risk to their own lives, to save two people they had never met.

Now that’s courage under fire.

