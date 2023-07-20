Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

19-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in Motel 6 shooting

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at the Motel 6 in Columbus went before a judge this morning.

Jaboree Boone-Scott pleaded not guilty.

He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime. Boone-Scott was arrested July 7th for reportedly killing 47-year-old James Mitchell.

Columbus police say Boone-Scott willingly admitted to shooting the victim while giving officers a statement.

The CPD says he told police he and Mitchell had an altercation over a debit card purchase.

Boone-Scott says he felt threatened by the victim when he fired his gun.

He’s being held without bond and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim’s family.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting on Illges Road in Columbus
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
Muscogee County drug bust suspect
3 suspects charged with drug, gun crimes following a Muscogee County search warrant

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
INTERVIEW: Master stylist, product innovator talks about hair health
LaGrange College hosts first Aviation Day for future pilots, enthusiasts