19-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in Motel 6 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at the Motel 6 in Columbus went before a judge this morning.

Jaboree Boone-Scott pleaded not guilty.

He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime. Boone-Scott was arrested July 7th for reportedly killing 47-year-old James Mitchell.

Columbus police say Boone-Scott willingly admitted to shooting the victim while giving officers a statement.

The CPD says he told police he and Mitchell had an altercation over a debit card purchase.

Boone-Scott says he felt threatened by the victim when he fired his gun.

He’s being held without bond and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim’s family.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.