Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Muscogee County drug bust suspect
3 suspects charged with drug, gun crimes following a Muscogee County search warrant
Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting on Illges Road in Columbus
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder

Latest News

Summer skin care Zoom interview with Founder of Borealis Dermatology Dr. Navin Arora
19-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in Motel 6 shooting
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life
Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after nearly dying in Fourth of July parade
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Dr. in Columbus
19-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in Motel 6 shooting