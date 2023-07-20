Business Break
Big time humidity for the rest of the workweek, Rain chances rise by weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Very hot and muggy Thursday and Friday. Do your best to stay cool!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity for the rest of the week. Rain coverage begins to go up later Friday into the weekend and will eventually give us some relief.

Everyone is under a Heat Advisory Thursday.
Everyone is under a Heat Advisory Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Thursday. Very hot and a bit breezy. There is only a slim chance of a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like 105-110° during the hottest part of the day thanks to the humidity.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110° Thursday afternoon. Similar...
When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110° Thursday afternoon. Similar story Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Staying warm and muggy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 70s early Friday followed up by a very hot and sticky rest of the day. A gusty breeze will help some, but again the humidity will make it feel like at least 105°. There is the potential for some showers and storms moving in Friday afternoon and Friday night; some may be strong.

Rain chances begin to rise Friday afternoon and especially Friday evening. We could have a...
Rain chances begin to rise Friday afternoon and especially Friday evening. We could have a couple strong storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

On the unsettled side for the weekend with scattered showers and storms likely; rain coverage is around 50%. While it could rain at anytime, it won’t rain all day, but there could be activity on the radar even in the morning. Highs closer to 90 degrees. Still very muggy with a heat index around 100 degrees. Not as stormy Sunday as some drier air tries to move in, especially in our northern counties. Spotty storms will be around though.

Scattered showers and storms will be around at times over the weekend; coverage is expected to...
Scattered showers and storms will be around at times over the weekend; coverage is expected to be highest Saturday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Drier with only slim rain chances early next week as highs reach the low 90s. Humidity will be more under control most of next week.

A respite from all the humidity and some of the heat by early next week.
A respite from all the humidity and some of the heat by early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

