Big time humidity for the rest of the workweek, Rain chances rise by weekend
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity for the rest of the week. Rain coverage begins to go up later Friday into the weekend and will eventually give us some relief.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Thursday. Very hot and a bit breezy. There is only a slim chance of a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like 105-110° during the hottest part of the day thanks to the humidity.
Staying warm and muggy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 70s early Friday followed up by a very hot and sticky rest of the day. A gusty breeze will help some, but again the humidity will make it feel like at least 105°. There is the potential for some showers and storms moving in Friday afternoon and Friday night; some may be strong.
On the unsettled side for the weekend with scattered showers and storms likely; rain coverage is around 50%. While it could rain at anytime, it won’t rain all day, but there could be activity on the radar even in the morning. Highs closer to 90 degrees. Still very muggy with a heat index around 100 degrees. Not as stormy Sunday as some drier air tries to move in, especially in our northern counties. Spotty storms will be around though.
Drier with only slim rain chances early next week as highs reach the low 90s. Humidity will be more under control most of next week.
