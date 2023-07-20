Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting married usually happens in a church or a special venue, but a local hospital room was the site of a wedding ceremony this afternoon.

It was to honor a patient’s final wish. The newlywed couple first met in high school and started dating a few years later.

After four years of dating, Alexander and Heather knew their next step was walking down the aisle.

“Life is short and you don’t want to take it for granted,” said Santos.

Life is even more precious now for Alexander Santos who learned last fall he has terminal cancer.

“I was officially diagnosed with the non-seminoma germ cell tumor on November 23rd,” said Santos.

And while Santos has been fighting for his life, one of his last wishes was to kiss the bride.

Santos has been in and out of the hospital since November. This past weekend, Santos had a conversation with his nurse that he wanted to marry his girlfriend he has been dating for three years. Just four days later, at Piedmont Columbus Regional, they were standing hand in hand.

“It’s just like a bucket list - I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth so it’s just something I’ve always wanted especially with the person I love,” said Santos.

The oncology staff helped put this wedding together - getting a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a full wedding reception.

“For Piedmont, all we want to do is make every life special, so that even in there last moments they remember the good things not the bad.”

Doctors say Santos could live long enough to be married a few months or several years.

If you would like to help the newlyweds go on a honeymoon or help with the hefty medical bills, click HERE to view their GoFundMe.

