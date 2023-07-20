Business Break
Columbus Symphony Orchestra awarded two GCA Grants

Columbus Symphony Orchestra logo
Columbus Symphony Orchestra logo(Source: Columbus Symphony Orchestra)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is a recipient of the 2024 Georgia Council for the Arts Bridge Grant.

The GCA is a competitive one-year grant which provides general operating support for non-profit arts organizations affected by covid across the state of Georgia.

The CSO is also a recipient of the 2024 GCA Arts Education Grant. The grant will serve in support of the CSO’s education program Making Music Matters (M3).

This program provides after-school instrumental instruction at Title I schools in Muscogee County, and surrounding areas, at no cost to the students. M3 is designed to instill discipline, powers of concentration, and teamwork skills necessary to be successful, not only in music but in life.

Kern Wadkins, CSO Executive Director comments, “It’s an honor to be recognized as a valuable arts education resource in our community. We hope to use this special funding to further expand our music education offerings to serve more students and teachers in Columbus and the surrounding areas.”

For more information, click HERE.

