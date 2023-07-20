Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax

On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax by half. Members of Alabama Arise stood by the governor as she signed it.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grocery trips in Alabama will soon be cheaper.

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the recently passed House bill that cuts the state’s grocery sales tax. The new law will gradually cut the current 4% tax by half. It will drop to 3% starting in September. Then, provided there is enough in the state’s education trust fund to offset the costs, drop to 2% by Sept. 1, 2024.

This final step follows decades of failed attempts to eliminate the grocery tax.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. It won final passage in early June.

Ivey was flanked by members of Alabama Arise at Thursday’s bill signing. The advocacy group has been pushing the tax cut for years.

Before this bill, Alabama was one of only three states that taxes groceries at the same rate as other purchases.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man

Latest News

Governor Brian Kemp signed several bills into law that went into effect July 1st.
State law enforcement impact locally, over 3K traffic stops since Jan. 2022
Alabama lawmakers held a public hearing on redrawing the state's congressional map on July 13,...
Alabama lawmakers at odds over how to redraw state’s congressional map
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Coleman-Baker Act goes into effect in Georgia
Alabama leaders from both major political parties are weighing in on the Supreme Court's...
Alabama leaders react to the overturning of affirmative action policy
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide