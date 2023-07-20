Business Break
Hot and Humid Again Tomorrow, but Rain Coverage Returns

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley can expect much of the same tomorrow when it comes to the heat and humidity, but the rain returns to the forecast due to an approaching cold front. Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before eventually warming up to the upper 90s in the evening feeling like 100-105 degrees. Tomorrow evening does feature the chance of severe weather with the potential for damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and excessive rainfall. The rain coverage continues into the weekend, and Saturday is still anticipated to be the wetter of the weekend days. Temperatures this weekend see a big cool down with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days. Over the next three days, the Valley can see anywhere between 0.25 to 1.00 of rainfall. The weather shifts into a much drier and calmer pattern next week with lower dewpoints as well. Next week, rain coverage is relatively low with highs in the low to mid 90s.

