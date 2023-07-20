WTVM explores ways on how to deal with being out in the heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days of summer are here. While it is hot and sticky outside with temperatures feeling like it’s up to 110 degrees, it isn’t keeping some people from being out in the heat.

The sun beaming down is not keeping a lot of people out of the summer heat. Since it feels like 108 degrees in Columbus, News Leader 9 asked people why would they choose to be outdoors in this brutal heat.

“Well it’s a little bit of a de-stressor for us and it also helps us get a few steps in, but it’s very hot though.” Pet Cremation Services of Columbus Manager Stacy Roughten.

Local walking buddies Barbara Perryman and Jacob Little shared on what keeps them safe during this severe heat.

“We just always come out here no matter whether if it’s hot or not. We wear light clothes, we put on sunscreen, and we drink lots of water.” says Perryman.

For Murray Calhoun, one walk around the perimeter at Lake Bottom is all he needs, but makes sure to do so in his wide brim hat.

“I have fair skin and I don’t want to spend too much time at the dermatologist.” says Calhoun.

“We walk around the park usually a couple of miles everyday, I bring him, then we go back to get in the air,” says Columbus resident, Michigan native Melody Rittenhouse.

Some people can’t immediately escape the heat because it’s their job to be outside.

Construction workers taking a well-needed break in the middle of this heat. One of them telling us water is the key to make sure the job gets done, and they stay safe.

Terrance Chaney with J. Holcomb Construction is working in the mugginess on the steps of Columbus High School.

“It’s brutal out here around this time of year. It’s hot, but stay hydrated is all I can say. We try to stay hydrated all day, maybe take 30 minute breaks here or there, but we got to get the job done,” says Chaney.

“When I was in Michigan, the grass would die off in the summer, but here the grass keeps growing here so you have to keep mowing,” says Rittenhouse.

Lopez Lawn and Garden’s Jack Lopez knows about having to keep mowing in the heat.

“You kind of get used to it, after so many years of doing it. You have to drink plenty of water,” says Lopez.

Lopez and Chaney can both agree that the job has to be done hot or not.

“It’s almost kind of second nature, just get out there and do it,” says Lopez.

“It’s getting hotter and hotter during the summer time, but you got to make a living,” says Chaney.

Due to the extreme heat, Safe House Ministries is extending the hours of business to 7, tonight and Friday. For anyone needing to escape the heat and humidity.

The community center is located inside Rose Hill Methodist Church on Hamilton road.

