Application process closes for Columbus Police Chief: Interim Chief Mathis applies

We sat down with the mayor who is the head of public safety to talk about the process, and when we can expect a permanent chief to be named.

“We need leadership,” says Columbus resident Ashley Cartlegde.

Ashley Cartlegde is the operator and owner of lumilane, a baby consignment shop. But she has been robbed at this location near Lake Bottom Park more times than she cares to count.

“Twice in the past year,” says Cartlegde.

She isn’t counting the third time when nothing was stolen, just last week. As a victim of multiple crimes, and business owner, she understands city leaders need to find someone for the city’s chief of police job now.

“We have seen some improvement, but we definitely need a leader to keep the momentum going,” says Cartlegde.

Back when we talked to Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis two weeks ago about the position, he was very open about the possibility of making Columbus home.

“A lot of people have asked me if I will be interested in putting in for the permanent position? My response was it depends on how much support I am going to get from the mayor and the council, and they just proved they are going to support me,” says Mathis.

While Mayor Skip Henderson says the private company that will help them narrow down selections, has not said for certain Mathis has formally applied.

“And typically, we don’t comment this early on candidates, because if somebody has applied and they are currently somewhere else, we don’t want to get them in trouble with their supervisor. I have heard that he has indicated that he will be interested in discussing the permanent position,” says Henderson.

Henderson also says the process might be lengthy, as 3 boards will be formed to see if candidates met the qualifications.

“I just hope we get a lot of really good candidates, because we are going to follow the process we have used in the past, and I’m pretty sure we will find the perfect person for the CPD when we finish,” says Henderson.

The mayor also tells us it could be October before we have an official person in the permanent position.

