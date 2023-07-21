Columbus Parks and Rec. hosts Summer Outdoors Festival of Fun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Parks and Recreation invited the community out to enjoy the sun and a festival of fun earlier today.

The fun happening this afternoon at the Frank Chester Recreation Center on Fort Benning Drive in Columbus.

Parks and Rec says it was a family affair full of fun activities for all ages including, food, and music.

Attendees were encouraged to pull out those lawn chairs, enjoy themselves, and take the chance to meet the staff.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.