Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police Department to host National Night Out 2023

National Night Out 2023 flyer
National Night Out 2023 flyer(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department will be hosting its National Night Out 2023 event in August, bringing the community together for an evening of fun, camaraderie, and meaningful connections.

The event is free to the public and is slated for Tuesday, August 1. starting at 5 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that promotes community engagement and strengthens the bond between law enforcement agencies and the neighborhoods they serve. This year, The CPD is inviting everyone to join them as they spread across town in a convoy, partnering with fellow law enforcement agencies, to participate in numerous events in Columbus.

The event aims to provide an exceptional opportunity for community members to interact with our local police officers and foster a spirit of cooperation and trust. By coming together, we can create a safer and more united Columbus, where collaboration between law enforcement and residents plays a vital role in maintaining a secure and vibrant community.

There will be a wide range of engaging activities and opportunities to interact with our officers along the route.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man

Latest News

Interview with Muscogee Roller Girls roller derby team
Muscogee Roller Girls host second home game in Harris County
Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
Valley’s trash laws changing following investigation into arrests for nonpayments