Columbus Police Department to host National Night Out 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department will be hosting its National Night Out 2023 event in August, bringing the community together for an evening of fun, camaraderie, and meaningful connections.

The event is free to the public and is slated for Tuesday, August 1. starting at 5 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that promotes community engagement and strengthens the bond between law enforcement agencies and the neighborhoods they serve. This year, The CPD is inviting everyone to join them as they spread across town in a convoy, partnering with fellow law enforcement agencies, to participate in numerous events in Columbus.

The event aims to provide an exceptional opportunity for community members to interact with our local police officers and foster a spirit of cooperation and trust. By coming together, we can create a safer and more united Columbus, where collaboration between law enforcement and residents plays a vital role in maintaining a secure and vibrant community.

There will be a wide range of engaging activities and opportunities to interact with our officers along the route.

