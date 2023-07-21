Business Break
Columbus Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying injured person

CPD John Doe
CPD John Doe(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying the gentleman in the above photo.

According to officials, on Thursday, July 20, at approximately 5:15 p.m., he was located unresponsive in the Whisperwood Apartments area, near the 100 building (6363 Flat Rock Road).

Officials say he had no identification or property on him at the time.

If you can identify this John Doe, or if you know where he lives, please call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

