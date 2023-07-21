Hot and sweaty Friday before the chance of storms returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re tracking a front that’s heading our way that will give us a bit of relief from the very hot weather late Friday and especially over the weekend.

Again when you factor in the high humidity with the high temperatures Friday, it will feel like at least 105° during the middle of the afternoon.

Clouds increase Friday. Still hot and sticky with a gusty breeze, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index (what it feels like with the humidity) peaking at 105°+ during the afternoon. The chance of showers and storms starts to appear as early as mid to late afternoon and even more so in the evening. Rain coverage will be around 30-40%. A few pockets of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds and hail.

The chance of showers and storms returns starting later Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.

We’ll keep some passing showers and thundershowers in the forecast through the night. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

The weekend will be a little on the unsettled side. That in itself with keep the heat down a bit. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around even during the morning hours; rain coverage will be around 50-60%. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. With all the humidity, it will still feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Scattered storms are possible at anytime Saturday. While they won't last all day, some of you are forecast to get rain in the morning.

Some drier air tries to work into our northern counties Sunday, but we’ll still have some spots of storms around, especially the farther south you live. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Not quite as hot but still very humid for most of it. Scattered storms are likely especially Saturday.

A mainly dry and little more “comfortable” heat is expected for the early part of next week. Highs will still be climbing through the 90s during the day but the mornings won’t feel as warm.

Drier air returns by the start of the next workweek. The afternoons will still be hot but some slightly lower humidity means it will be more pleasant, especially in the mornings.

