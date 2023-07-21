Business Break
Muscogee Roller Girls host second home game in Harris County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Tri-City area’s local roller derby team, The Muscogee Roller Girls, will be hosting their second home game of the year, July 22.

The game will be at the Harris County Recreation Center in Hamilton, Georgia. Doors will at four, and the game will begin at five.

They will be playing against the Savannah Derby Devils.

Presale tickets are $10, and it will be $15 at the door.

VIP trackside seating is limited, and the costs of those tickets will be $15 for presale and $20 at the door.

Admission for kids 5 and under is free.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

News Leader 9 talked with three players who want more women to join the team. The full interview is below:

In order to join, you must be 18-years-old, but no skating experience is need.

For more information on how to join click here.

