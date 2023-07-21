Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects

Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two male suspects as they investigate theft of property that happened July 16.

The theft occurred at the Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

According to officials, one of the suspects purchased a $5.00 item with a $100 bill. While counting the change, he continued to confuse the cashier by demanding they recount the money, while pocketing large amounts of cash each time.

Surveillance footage showed him wearing a tan bucket hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The second suspect accompanied the first. He was wearing a black Aeropostale t-shirt and red shorts.

According to officials, they left the store in a Blue Hyundai passenger car.

Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects(Source: Opelika Police Department)

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City

Latest News

Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit
2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday