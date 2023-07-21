COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two male suspects as they investigate theft of property that happened July 16.

The theft occurred at the Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

According to officials, one of the suspects purchased a $5.00 item with a $100 bill. While counting the change, he continued to confuse the cashier by demanding they recount the money, while pocketing large amounts of cash each time.

Surveillance footage showed him wearing a tan bucket hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The second suspect accompanied the first. He was wearing a black Aeropostale t-shirt and red shorts.

According to officials, they left the store in a Blue Hyundai passenger car.

Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects (Source: Opelika Police Department)

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.