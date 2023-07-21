Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the first day of the Teen Leadership Summit, Family Connection also hosted a positive parents panel to give moms and dads an opportunity to discuss hard topics.

The panel led by four community activists, spoke with parents on difficult issues and resources to make parenting a little easier.

Parents talked about mental health and the stigma behind medication and ADHD.

One panelist stressed the importance of these conversations.

“Parents need to be aware of the issues that some kids are going through today and how we best support them through that,” the vice president of Community Schools United, Pamela Romero.

The Columbus Family Connection Coalition hoped to host more events like the panel in the future to allow more opportunities for parents to connect.

