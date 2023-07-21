Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Positive parents panel hosted during the Teen Leadership Summit

By Erin Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the first day of the Teen Leadership Summit, Family Connection also hosted a positive parents panel to give moms and dads an opportunity to discuss hard topics.

The panel led by four community activists, spoke with parents on difficult issues and resources to make parenting a little easier.

Parents talked about mental health and the stigma behind medication and ADHD.

One panelist stressed the importance of these conversations.

“Parents need to be aware of the issues that some kids are going through today and how we best support them through that,” the vice president of Community Schools United, Pamela Romero.

The Columbus Family Connection Coalition hoped to host more events like the panel in the future to allow more opportunities for parents to connect.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City

Latest News

2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
2nd Annual Teen Leadership Summit kicks off at Columbus Trade Center
Valley’s trash laws changing following investigation into arrests for nonpayments
Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man