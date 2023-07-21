Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Weather for the Valley Late Tonight into Overnight

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching front is bringing big changes to the weather tonight here in the Valley. Conditions are still hot and humid this evening, but the wind has started to pick up as the cold front draws closer. The strong to severe storms we will see later are expected to bring the possibility of damaging winds and hail. The best coverage of rain comes early tomorrow morning, but that’s not going to be the last of it. Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms at any time during the day tomorrow. Tomorrow won’t feature as windy conditions or the chance of hail, but lighting and lots of rain is expected. Sunday will feature less in the way of rain but showers and storms are anticipated in the early morning hours. Temperatures this weekend remain muggy but slightly cooler in the lower 90s. The frontal system pushes south by late Sunday and this sets the Valley up for a very nice dry stretch of days. Next week, the rain coverage stays around 10% and temperatures range between the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Again when you factor in the high humidity with the high temperatures Friday, it will feel like...
Hot and sweaty Friday before the chance of storms returns
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Planner Tomorrow WTVM
Hot and Humid Again Tomorrow, but Rain Coverage Returns