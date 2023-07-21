Stormy Weather for the Valley Late Tonight into Overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching front is bringing big changes to the weather tonight here in the Valley. Conditions are still hot and humid this evening, but the wind has started to pick up as the cold front draws closer. The strong to severe storms we will see later are expected to bring the possibility of damaging winds and hail. The best coverage of rain comes early tomorrow morning, but that’s not going to be the last of it. Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms at any time during the day tomorrow. Tomorrow won’t feature as windy conditions or the chance of hail, but lighting and lots of rain is expected. Sunday will feature less in the way of rain but showers and storms are anticipated in the early morning hours. Temperatures this weekend remain muggy but slightly cooler in the lower 90s. The frontal system pushes south by late Sunday and this sets the Valley up for a very nice dry stretch of days. Next week, the rain coverage stays around 10% and temperatures range between the low to mid 90s.

