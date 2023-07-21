Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Valley’s trash laws changing following investigation into arrests for nonpayments

(MGN)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s being called unconstitutional, and things will change in Valley, Alabama. After hundreds of people, many of them elderly and African American, have been arrested for unpaid trash bills, the Chambers County District Attorney says the practice will be stopped.

After an investigation by Southern Poverty Law Center, District Attorney Mike Segrest has dismissed criminal charges for nonpayment of trash bills. The DA will no longer criminally prosecute residents for nonpayment.

In November 2022, 82-year-old Martha Menefield was arrested for failing to pay a $77 bill for trash pickup. It’s a day she says she will never forget, but having these charges dropped means everything.

Menefield was not the only one who had been arrested. The SPLC says there have been numerous arrests, saying this practice of arresting people for trash bills goes back decades.

“More than 800 people have been arrested who simply couldn’t pay their bills, including more than a dozen people aged 70 or older and a disproportionate number of those arrests were of black residents and a black woman in particular.”

The SPLC says they don’t want to take all the credit even though they initiated the investigation.

“The District Attorney deserves credit for announcing today that he’s going to stop prosecuting people for unpaid garbage bills and for taking steps to write past wrongs so the other thing that he’s done is ensured that anyone with outstanding charges has their charges dismissed that anyone who owed fines and fees had those fines and fees forgiven and recalling all existing warrants and that’s a decision that will impact hundreds of people.”

In a press release, Mike Segrest said, “I think if you’re right, you’re right, and this was something that was unconstitutional, and it needed to be addressed. So, we felt like it was necessary.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Muscogee County drug bust suspect
3 suspects charged with drug, gun crimes following a Muscogee County search warrant
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
Columbus Attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients
Columbus attorney disbarred after accusations of stealing money from clients

Latest News

Outdoor communion experience to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus
706 Day block party to be held in Woodruff Park
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
SEC Media Days: Alabama Crimson Tide takeaways
SEC Media Days: Alabama Crimson Tide takeaways
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man