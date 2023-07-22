Business Break
APD arrest woman on theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charges

APD suspect Jonshala Alexia Holloway
APD suspect Jonshala Alexia Holloway(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a woman on theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charges.

According to officials, the arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of fraudulent credit card use on July 13. A victim reported that on July 12 a credit card was taken by an unknown suspect after it was left at a business located in the 1700 block of South College Street. The card was then used to make several unauthorized purchases in the Auburn area.

Officials say 30-year-old Jonshala Alexia Holloway was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, arrest warrants for Holloway were obtained. They say police located Holloway on July 20 and she was arrested and charged with offenses associated with taking the card and using it for fraudulent purchases.

Holloway was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $7,500 bond.

