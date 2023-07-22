Chatt-a-Hoots retire Brian Trepanier’s number

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chatt-a-Hoots made history on Friday by retiring pitcher Brian Trepanier’s number. Trepanier, a Columbus native and Shaw High School graduate, is the first Hoots player to have his number retired. Trepanier has been with the Hoots since their inaugural 2021 season.

Trepanier is the Hoots’ all-time leader in strikeouts (92), innings pitched (76) and wins (10).

“Growing up in Columbus, I saw the old Catfish that played here. Knowing that we had a little break that we didn’t have baseball, being able to bring it back was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Trepanier.

The 23-year-old has pitched collegiately for Augusta State in each of his last three seasons.

“From the first year, Brian has embraced the entire experience of being a Chatt-a-Hoot,” said Chatt-a-Hoots Head of Baseball Operations and Field Manager Steve Smith. “He’s been invested in the Columbus community, and he’s been a great teammate, and he’s also performed on the field. His teammates and coaches have always respected him. He’s a person of high character and a great representation of our organization.”

