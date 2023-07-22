Business Break
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony arrest warrants

MCSO suspect Christopher Gilliam seized items
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested a validated gang member on multiple felony arrest warrants.

According to officials, validated gang member Christopher Gilliam had outstanding felony warrants:

MCSO suspect Christopher Gilliam
  • 2 counts of aggravated assault
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
  • felony violation of probation.

Officials say the aggravated assault charges were a result of Gilliam shooting at an individual.

They say at the time of his arrest, Gilliam was found to be in possession of approximately 221 grams of Marijuana in multiple packages (with an estimated street value of $2,210), a digital scale, a stolen firearm that had previously been reported through the Columbus Police Department, and $792.00 in U.S. Currency.

Gilliam was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and additionally charged with the following:

1.) felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2.) felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

3.) felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

4.) felony theft by receiving stolen property (Firearm)

5.) 9 counts felony criminal gang activity

6.) possession of drug related objects

