Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured

CPD on scene at 40th Street
CPD on scene at 40th Street(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred on 40th Street.

According to officials, the shooting left two people injured.

The condition of the two individuals is unknown at this time.

CPD on scene at 40th Street
CPD on scene at 40th Street(Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Interview with Muscogee Roller Girls roller derby team
Muscogee Roller Girls host second home game in Harris County
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man

Latest News

APD suspect Jonshala Alexia Holloway
APD arrest woman on theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charges
MCSO suspect Christopher Gilliam seized items
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony arrest warrants
Birthday Club 7/22/23
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district