Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred on 40th Street.
Our Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of 40th St. Two people injured. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 22, 2023
According to officials, the shooting left two people injured.
The condition of the two individuals is unknown at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.