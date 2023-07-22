Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred on 40th Street.

Our Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of 40th St. Two people injured. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 22, 2023

According to officials, the shooting left two people injured.

The condition of the two individuals is unknown at this time.

CPD on scene at 40th Street (Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

