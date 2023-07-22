Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy at Times Today, but Much Drier Weather on the Way Next Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The frontal system draped across central AL and GA is bringing stormy conditions this morning across the Valley. Saturday will feature cloudy skies and includes showers and storms at any time during the day, but we could see a break in the rain come midday. Sunday will feature less in the way of rain but showers and storms are anticipated in the early morning hours. Temperatures this weekend remain muggy but slightly cooler in the lower 90s. The frontal system pushes south by late Sunday and this sets the Valley up for a very nice dry stretch of days. Next week, the rain coverage stays around 10% and temperatures range between the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man
Valley’s trash laws changing following investigation into arrests for nonpayments

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Stormy Weather for the Valley Late Tonight into Overnight
Again when you factor in the high humidity with the high temperatures Friday, it will feel like...
Hot and sweaty Friday before the chance of storms returns