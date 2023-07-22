Stormy at Times Today, but Much Drier Weather on the Way Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The frontal system draped across central AL and GA is bringing stormy conditions this morning across the Valley. Saturday will feature cloudy skies and includes showers and storms at any time during the day, but we could see a break in the rain come midday. Sunday will feature less in the way of rain but showers and storms are anticipated in the early morning hours. Temperatures this weekend remain muggy but slightly cooler in the lower 90s. The frontal system pushes south by late Sunday and this sets the Valley up for a very nice dry stretch of days. Next week, the rain coverage stays around 10% and temperatures range between the low to mid 90s.

