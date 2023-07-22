Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was unexpected.(Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - Zookeepers in Ohio say they got a surprise Thursday when a gorilla they thought was a male suddenly started giving birth.

According to the Ohio Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an 8-year-old gorilla named Sully became a mother for the first time.

So, what could have led to the gender mix-up?

Officials said veterinarians at the zoo where Sully was born took a hands-off approach with their care as she was a healthy baby being cared for by her mother.

And when she came to the Columbus Zoo she was identified as a male.

The animal care team said Sully has been in good health over the years and they haven’t needed to perform any medical interventions or inspect her too closely.

The team also said that it’s hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas until they reach age 8 as they are similar in size.

Sully and her new baby girl are in good health, according to the zoo.

A DNA test will be done later to determine the father of the newborn gorilla.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Opelika police asks for help to identify suspects
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Donnie Estes
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man
Valley’s trash laws changing following investigation into arrests for nonpayments

Latest News

He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
MCSO suspect Christopher Gilliam seized items
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony arrest warrants
Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
Birthday Club 7/22/23