Much Drier Week Ahead

Meteorlogist McCord’s Forecast
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances WTVM
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is transitioning to a more sunny and less humid weather pattern starting tomorrow; however, today will remain muggy and feature a chance for showers and storms in the evening. There is a little bit of fog development to start the morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will warm up today to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. This evening will feature a chance of getting wet as isolated showers/storms develop in the evening and will mainly be contained to our south Alabama/Georgia counties. The cloud cover clears out in the overnight hours helping temperatures cool to the low 70s tomorrow morning. High pressure sets tomorrow to dry out the beginning of the work week. Monday through Wednesday, conditions remain mostly sunny with a slim chance of passing showers and highs forecasted in the low to mid-90s. Winds shift to come out of the south Tuesday night to draw moisture back into the Southeast which will slightly increase the chance of rain by the end of the week. Temperatures late next week are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 90s.

