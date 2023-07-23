Operation Home Front aims to give military kids free school supplies for the upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One national nonprofit serving military families and their children yesterday in the Chattahoochee Valley, giving school supplies ahead of school starting back.

160 bookbags filled with supplies and girl scout cookies for 160 military children walking through this door, as the school is less than 2 weeks away.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit who serves military families, is hosting its 16th annual “Back to School Brigade,” campaign for children of military families to receive free school supplies. During the campaign, events are hosted across the country.

One of the events was hosted here in the Fountain City at American Legion Post 35.

Approximately 78 military families attended the event.

Each school age child received bookbags with supplies such as pencils, paper, and folders. They also received hygiene items, information about Southern New Hampshire University, and extra supplies from dollar tree.

Codie Malie, the Operation Homefront team leader for volunteers at Fort Moore, says her being a past recipient of supplies at the event led her to get involved with the organization.

“We’re coming together as a community, and we’re showing our support, appreciation, and our gratitude.” says Malie.

According to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, military families are experiencing more negative effects of inflation compared to the general population, and that many military households find managing their finances a challenge with higher prices.

Malie says the goal of this event is to help ease that burden.

“It takes a lot of the pressure off. You know you’re worried about how you’re getting your kids school supplies. You’re worried about your family and what’s going on. It helps take some of the stress off.

Dezmond Bellamy, father of three children, says the event does help lessen the financial burden.

“I’m very grateful to have all of this versus going out spending thousands of dollars,” says Bellamy.

And this year, Operation Homefront is expecting to give away it’s 550,000th book bag since the start of this event.

