State of Black Boys Educational Summit aims to unify Georgia youth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia organization representing Troup County along with statewide and community partners is coming together to discuss critical teen issues and solutions especially among young black males.

The State of Black Boys is an educational summit sponsored by the West Central Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce. The chamber along with Covered Girls, LLC,BEC Electric, and the National Education Foundation 20/20 are coming together for the summit.

Its an opportunity for the community, along with area stakeholders, to talk about academic achievement gaps, mental health challenges, and systemic barriers among youth.

Organizers believe having these hard conversations can develop actionable strategies for change for young people in Georgia.

“One thing we’re going ask is what goes through your mind before you make a bad decision,” said summit host and educator Dr. Frankie Bell. “Because we really want to get to the gist of what’s going on.” when we can all come together and get on one accord we will understand that it’s not just a one race issue it’s a national issue for all.”

The State of Black Boys Summit is slated for Thursday, July 27, at the University of West Georgia’s Newnan Campus from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Several speakers will address students and community members including educational advocate and former national PTA President Dr. Otha Thornton.

The summit includes lunch and a Q&A session. Admission is free for students adults can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.