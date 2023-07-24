Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for Texas teen

From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with Jonathan Ramirez, 22.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Red River County Sheriff’s office has issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, who’s believed to have been abducted and has been missing since Sunday from Brookston, Texas.

Law enforcement said they believe the teenage girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Erika has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen in a gray hoodie and may also be calling herself Erika McCarver.

Police are also looking for Jonathan Ramirez, 22. He’s described as having brown eyes and black hair. He’s 5-foot-8 and 148 pounds.

Ramirez is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, green and beige, with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anyone with information on this teen’s disappearance should call Red River County Sheriff’s Office at 903-427-3838 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus
CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl
CPD on scene at 40th Street
Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured
APD suspect Jonshala Alexia Holloway
APD arrest woman on theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charges

Latest News

FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border