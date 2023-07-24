Chattahoochee Monsters finish regular season with a sweep

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Monsters ended regular season play with a doubleheader sweep over the Gainesville Gol’Diggers.

In game one, the Monsters saw a back-and-forth matchup, yet eventually pulled away in the bottom of the 7th, winning 6-5.

The team would carry that momentum over to game two, as they took a dominating lead in the 3rd inning, and went hitting crazy in the 6th.

They went on to put Gainesville away, 7-3.

The team will begin postseason play on Monday night when the team will host the Atlanta Crackers in Golden Park.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

For highlights on game two, check out the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.