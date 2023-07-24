Business Break
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host 5th annual Princess for a Day(Source: Columbus GA Convention and Trade Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is hosting Princess for a Day in August.

All princess, big and small, will gather at the Columbus Trade Center’s South Hall on August 12 for the 5th annual Princess for a Day.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 12 p.m. and will include:

  • Meeting your favorite princesses
  • Professional hair and makeup
  • Creating unique craft jewelry
  • Face painting

All event proceeds directly benefit Easterseals West Georgia, a local organization that serves children and adults with disabilities while supporting their families.

