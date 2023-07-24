Columbus PD: Death investigation underway on Wedel Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a death investigation is underway.

According to the police, the incident happened in the 7200 block of Wedel Drive.

A death investigation is underway in the 7200 block of Wedel Dr. Our Violent Crimes Unit is investigating #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 24, 2023

Details regarding the cause of death or how many people are involved are limited.

