Columbus PD: Death investigation underway on Wedel Drive
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a death investigation is underway.
According to the police, the incident happened in the 7200 block of Wedel Drive.
Details regarding the cause of death or how many people are involved are limited.
