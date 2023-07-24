Business Break
Drier but Hotter for the Work Week

LOW RAIN CHANCES; HIGH TEMPS BACK IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S
7-Day Rain Totals
7-Day Rain Totals(WTVM)
By Dana Barker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The last full week of July will be more summerlike than the past several weeks that have featured waves of showers and thunderstorms. The high pressure system over the Southern Plains and Southwest, coupled with a frontal boundary that has moved through much of our area, will join forces to yield a hotter, drier forecast for the upcoming week.

Very low chances for showers and thunderstorms will be with us to start the week, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s expected. With the drier air in place, however, morning lows will be milder than what we’ve seen lately, even with some luckier spots in our northern counties seeing lows in the mid to upper 60s the next couple of mornings! Urban locations and those in the southern part of our viewing area where more moisture resides will see lows in the 70-75 degree range.

By midweek, the heat dome will start to stretch its way to the east, bumping our temperatures up a few degrees. While air temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s through the weekend, we aren’t expecting the very high moisture levels that we saw last week; therefore, heat index readings *should* stay out of the danger zone, peaking in the 98-103 range each day. While not as high as last week, these values still merit caution to be taken when doing anything strenuous outside in the hotter parts of the day. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue in the afternoon and evening hours, but some places will likely go the entire week without seeing measurable rainfall.

The last weekend of July will feature slightly higher chances for showers and thunderstorms, with highs still in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s. While the heat will be on, those readings are only 3-5 degrees above our averages for this time of year. With the very high heat content in place, we will have to watch for gusty winds and intense lightning in the stronger storms, especially through the latter part of the week into the weekend, but no organized severe weather is expected.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

