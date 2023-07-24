Business Break
Easterseals West Georgia looking for students to enroll in free Pre-K program(Source: Easterseals West Georgia)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Easterseals West Georgia is looking for students to enroll in their free Pre-K program.

The program begins August 7 and the schedule will follow Muscogee County School District’s academic schedule.

The Georgia Lottery funded the Pre-K program at Easterseals - which allows the program to be free for all, including free breakfasts, lunches, and snacks.

Easterseals’ Pre-K program is for kids of all abilities - therefore all Pre-K aged kids are encouraged to enroll.

Pre-K orientation is Monday, July 31 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Easterseals West GA Cafeteria. Food will be provided, along with a special Q&A session and students will get to meet their teacher and classmates!

For more information, email Easterseals HERE or call 706-660-1144.

