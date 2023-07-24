Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hot & Mostly Dry Week Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Humidity will rise mid to late week, but it still won't be quite as bad as late last week and...
Humidity will rise mid to late week, but it still won't be quite as bad as late last week and what we had over the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air has settled in across the Chattahoochee Valley as we’ve started the work week, and that made for a pleasant start early this morning. Temperatures quickly warmed up on Monday, however, and we’ll see similar conditions going through the rest of the week with mid 90s for highs. The overnight lows will still remain pleasant for the next couple of days (upper 60s & lower 70s), but the mugginess will steadily increase later in the week and into the weekend, pushing the ‘feels like’ temperatures into the 100s during that time. The overnight lows will start to warm up a bit too, with low and mid 70s later in the week, and mid 70s for the weekend and next week. During the rest of the week, the chances for showers and storms will be very low - we don’t expect much in the way of rain through Friday other than very widely spaced showers or storms. For the weekend and next week, enough moisture will be around for the rain coverage to come up a bit, but really at that point only to ‘average’ summertime levels for us. Many will still stay dry and hot!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus
CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
CPD on scene at 40th Street
Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured

Latest News

Humidity will rise mid to late week, but it still won't be quite as bad as late last week and...
Hot but not quite as humid as last week the next few days
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
7-Day Rain Totals
Drier but Hotter for the Work Week
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances WTVM
Much Drier Week Ahead