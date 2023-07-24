Hot & Mostly Dry Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air has settled in across the Chattahoochee Valley as we’ve started the work week, and that made for a pleasant start early this morning. Temperatures quickly warmed up on Monday, however, and we’ll see similar conditions going through the rest of the week with mid 90s for highs. The overnight lows will still remain pleasant for the next couple of days (upper 60s & lower 70s), but the mugginess will steadily increase later in the week and into the weekend, pushing the ‘feels like’ temperatures into the 100s during that time. The overnight lows will start to warm up a bit too, with low and mid 70s later in the week, and mid 70s for the weekend and next week. During the rest of the week, the chances for showers and storms will be very low - we don’t expect much in the way of rain through Friday other than very widely spaced showers or storms. For the weekend and next week, enough moisture will be around for the rain coverage to come up a bit, but really at that point only to ‘average’ summertime levels for us. Many will still stay dry and hot!

