Hot but not quite as humid as last week the next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of heat for the workweek ahead; there won’t be much rain or storms each day to cool us down either. Sprinkler systems will probably be busy this week.

Humidity will rise mid to late week, but it still won't be quite as bad as late last week and what we had over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More sun than clouds on this Monday. It’ll be hot but humidity will be in check for late July standards. Highs mostly between 90 and 93 degrees with feels like temperatures peaking in the mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm, but 90% of us stay dry.

Seasonable heat and mostly dry Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight with a pleasant overnight. That dry air cools efficiently and heats up efficiently. Lows will be in the mid 60s to low 70s early Tuesday. A mix of sun and high clouds is on the way for the rest of Tuesday. It will be hotter with a rogue storm or two possible. Highs between 93 and 96 degrees.

Highs climb well into the 90s most of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage stays around 10-20% for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will consistently warm into the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be closer to the triple digits by the end of the week, but humidity still won’t be quite as oppressive as last week. Of course don’t forget about the high sun angle; that UV index is very high day in and day out this time of year so fair skinned people can get a sunburn in 15 or 20 minutes. However, everyone needs to wear sun protection.

Rain coverage will be fairly low for at least the next week it appears underneath a strong area of high pressure which promotes heat. (Source: WTVM Weather)

