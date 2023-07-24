LaGrange police investigating robbery on Hearthstone Drive

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery.

According to officials, on July 22 around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hearthstone Drive, in regards to a robbery by force.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated that he was giving two unidentified black males a ride from LaGrange Mall. Wilson stated that while on Hearthstone Drive, one of the subjects sitting in the rear seat behind him grabbed him around the neck while the other subject grabbed the Styrofoam cup from his cup holder that had approximately $35-40 dollars in cash in it.

The victim also stated that both subjects then exited the cab and fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.