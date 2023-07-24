Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange police investigating robbery on Hearthstone Drive

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department is investigating a robbery.

According to officials, on July 22 around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Hearthstone Drive, in regards to a robbery by force.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated that he was giving two unidentified black males a ride from LaGrange Mall. Wilson stated that while on Hearthstone Drive, one of the subjects sitting in the rear seat behind him grabbed him around the neck while the other subject grabbed the Styrofoam cup from his cup holder that had approximately $35-40 dollars in cash in it.

The victim also stated that both subjects then exited the cab and fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl
CPD on scene at 40th Street
Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured
APD suspect Jonshala Alexia Holloway
APD arrest woman on theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charges

Latest News

Easterseals West Georgia looking for students to enroll in free Pre-K program
Easterseals West Georgia looking for students to enroll in free Pre-K program
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus