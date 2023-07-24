Muscogee County School District hosts ‘New Teacher Yard Sale’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As students are preparing to head back to school, teachers are doing preparations of their own.

The Muscogee County School District held a ‘New Teacher Yard Sale,’ helping new educators start the year strong. This will be the second year the school district has done this event.

It started when retiring teachers gave away some of their school supplies, and the event grew. Gathering school supplies can be costly for new teachers, and the yard sale is designed to ease the burden.

“There are teachers and everyone else who support teachers. So this is one more means of supporting our teachers and giving them the resources they need and the support they need to be successful,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

All of the supplies were given away for free.

