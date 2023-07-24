Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School District hosts ‘New Teacher Yard Sale’

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As students are preparing to head back to school, teachers are doing preparations of their own.

The Muscogee County School District held a ‘New Teacher Yard Sale,’ helping new educators start the year strong. This will be the second year the school district has done this event.

It started when retiring teachers gave away some of their school supplies, and the event grew. Gathering school supplies can be costly for new teachers, and the yard sale is designed to ease the burden.

“There are teachers and everyone else who support teachers. So this is one more means of supporting our teachers and giving them the resources they need and the support they need to be successful,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

All of the supplies were given away for free.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus
CPD John Doe
UPDATE: Columbus Police Department identifies injured person
File - An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia was canceled Sunday. (NCMEC)
Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
CPD on scene at 40th Street
Shooting investigation underway at the 1700 block of 40th St, 2 injured

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host 5th annual Princess for a Day
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host 5th annual Princess for a Day
Operation Home Front aims to give military kids free school supplies for the upcoming school year
Operation Home Front aims to give military kids free school supplies for the upcoming school year
WTVM explores child car seat safety
WTVM explores child car seat safety