One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a shooting near Boxwood Park in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of July 24 - between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Surrey Lane.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Scottie Lee Harris, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

Bryan says an unknown driver got out of his vehicle and shot Harris who was standing at the front of his house.

No word yet from police on motive or a potential suspect.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

