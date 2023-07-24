Business Break
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on murder charges in Clayton County, Georgia.

According to officials, on July 23, officers responded to an assault in the 1800 block of Young Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult Hispanic male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures however the victim died to his injury at the scene.

Officers were able to identify 56-year-old Edward Andrew Crabb, of Opelika, as the suspect. On July 24, Crabb was arrested for murder by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton County, Georgia.

Crabb will be extradited back to Lee County, Alabama, to face charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

