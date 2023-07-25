Auburn man arrested with multiple charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -An Auburn man was arrested July 24 on multiple felony warrants.

25-year-old, Abdul-Malik Waleed Davis was charged with with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and second degree theft of property. He was also arrested for failure to appear warrant unrelated to the other warrants.

According to officials, they received reports of an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into a vehicle and stole property near the 1600 block of South College Street on July 21.

Davis has been transported to the Lee County Jail with a $6,500 bond.

