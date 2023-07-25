Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.(Burger King Thailand)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing near Double Churches Road.
77-year-old woman ID’d in fatal stabbing on Wedel Drive in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach

Latest News

FILE - Republicans said Zuckerberg has "willfully refused" to comply with a February subpoena.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity