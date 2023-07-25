Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hall of famer Carolyn Wright is no longer the girls basketball coach at Central High, school administration confirmed to WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Central High School’s decision to make a change ends Wright’s legendary 32-year run with the Red Devils. Wright leaves with a 593-375 record. She was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

