Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hall of famer Carolyn Wright is no longer the girls basketball coach at Central High, school administration confirmed to WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Central High School’s decision to make a change ends Wright’s legendary 32-year run with the Red Devils. Wright leaves with a 593-375 record. She was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to follow this developing story.

