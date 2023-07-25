Columbus city offices relocating to old Synovus building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus mayor’s office is now in a new place, along with several other city offices.

It’s all part of Phase I of the relocation process from the 50-year-old Columbus Government Center that until now housed the majority of the city government offices.

The mayor’s office, 311 Citizens Service Center, Parks and Recreation, and the city manager’s office are among the departments that have moved to 1111 First Avenue, the old Synovous building.

The move is partly due to the building flooding in 2018 that caused other issues like asbestos and electrical problems to be worse.

See below for the complete list:

