Columbus police search for missing 28-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Myshonique Maddox.

According to officials, she was last seen in the 1100 block of 22nd Street on July 22 at approximately 3:00 a.m. wearing a rainbow onesie.

Her height is 5′4, and she’s around 160 pounds.

Officials say she has a left eyebrow piercing, right nostril piercing, and bottom lip piercing on left side.

If you have any information about Maddox and her location, you should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at 706-225-4366 or Detective K. McFarland at 706-580-9696.

