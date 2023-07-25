Getting Hotter in the Extended Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the next few days, our temperatures will remain in the mid 90s with only a 10-20% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Humidity values will still stay fairly low, making for comfortable mornings, but the mugginess will be increasing through the weekend and into early next week. During that time, rain coverage will be increasing just a bit too - to around 30% for Sunday through Tuesday. You know the drill this time of year - the showers and storms will be very widely spaced and many folks won’t get anything at all. Don’t count on Mother Nature to give the lawns and gardens a lot of water over the next week! Our hottest days will still be ahead of us - with the possibility of upper 90s for a few days late into the weekend and into early next week. We won’t be cooling off that much in the mornings by that point, with overnight lows back in the mid 70s. Look for the ‘feels like’ temperatures to routinely pass 100 degrees by the end of this week and all the way through next week during the peak heating of the day.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.